BML 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.41%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.94 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.73%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
DGKC 186.77 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.89%)
FCCL 50.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.95%)
FFL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
GCIL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.06%)
HUBC 161.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.97%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
KOSM 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
MLCF 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.68%)
NBP 146.00 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.98%)
PAEL 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.52%)
PIAHCLA 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.02%)
POWER 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-1.92%)
PREMA 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PRL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
SNGP 119.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.63%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.87%)
TREET 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.43%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,095 Increased By 59.7 (0.4%)
BR30 42,576 Increased By 54.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 147,483 Increased By 478 (0.33%)
KSE30 45,165 Increased By 152.9 (0.34%)
Markets

Shanghai stocks hit over 3-1/2-year high on Fed rate-cut hopes

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 11:21am

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE: Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, with the Shanghai benchmark hitting a more than 3-1/2-year high, as prospects of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month lifted investor sentiment.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.56% after hitting the highest level since December 13, 2021 in morning trade.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 0.92%.

  • In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.88%.

  • Expectations have firmed for a Fed rate cut in September after the US consumer inflation report indicated the pass-through from President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs to goods prices has so far been limited.

  • With rising expectations of a Fed rate cut, risk appetite improved and “emerging and developed equity markets resonated,” analysts at Guoyuan Securities said in a note.

  • The MSCI All Country World Index hit an all-time high.

  • Lifting market sentiment further, China said it will offer interest subsidies for businesses in eight consumer service sectors to support services consumption amid a slowing economy.

  • “China retains the fiscal firepower to stimulate growth and absorb slack from reduced exports should tariffs from the US be punitive,” said Vivek Bhutoria, portfolio manager for global emerging market equities at Federated Hermes.

  • “We believe the market has been over-discounting risks in relation to Chinese equities, and even if Trump levies punitive tariffs this week, China has the ability to grow its way to prosperity and, as such, as we are still positive on China.”

  • China’s A shares have been trending higher in recent weeks, as investors priced in positive signals from a series of US-China trade talks.

  • US trade officials will meet again with their Chinese counterparts within the next two or three months to discuss the future of the economic relationship between the two countries, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday. Reuters

