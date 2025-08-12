BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 87.76 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.76%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
DGKC 186.86 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (2.13%)
FCCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.75%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
GCIL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
HUBC 163.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
KOSM 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.44%)
NBP 142.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 186.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-1.71%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
PRL 32.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.93%)
SNGP 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.47%)
SSGC 41.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,113 Increased By 34.3 (0.23%)
BR30 42,674 Increased By 104.4 (0.25%)
KSE100 147,725 Increased By 795.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 45,265 Increased By 161.4 (0.36%)
Australia dollar barely blinks at rate cut, more priced in

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 10:57am

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar barely budged on Tuesday after the country’s central bank cut interest rates as expected and stayed cautious on the outlook for more, leaving markets anticipating a three-month break until the next likely easing.

In a unanimous decision, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy board trimmed its cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.60%, a two-year low and the third cut in seven months.

Markets had again been fully priced for an easing, having been badly stung by a steady decision on July, given core inflation had slowed toward the middle of the RBA’s target band of 2% to 3% while unemployment had popped to its highest since late 2021 at 4.3%.

Futures imply only a one-in-three chance of a further easing at the next meeting in September, with most analysts assume the RBA will chose to wait for the third-quarter inflation report due in late October before deciding whether to move in November.

“The Bank reiterated its view that it “remains cautious about the outlook”, which suggests that it will keep easing only once per quarter,” said Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific economics at Capital Economics.

“Most importantly, the Bank endorsed market expectations of further loosening in its economic forecasts and we think it will ultimately slash rates to 2.85%.”

Markets are fully priced for an eventual drop to 3.10% by early next year, with a small chance of reaching 2.85%.

With so much baked in, the Aussie was little moved at $0.6515, having dipped overnight as its U.S. counterpart firmed broadly. Resistance lies around $0.6540 and $0.6625, with support at $0.6490 and $0.6419.

The New Zealand dollar was steady at $0.5938, having also eased modestly overnight. Support lies around $0.5925 and $0.5857, with resistance at $0.5971 and $0.6059.

Australian three-year bond futures were unchanged at 96.595, while 10-year yields dipped 1 basis points to 4.26%.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

