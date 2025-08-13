BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Magic Moments maker ties up with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to launch premium tequila

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 08:45am

Radico Khaitan, the maker of “Magic Moments” vodka, will invest up to $4.56 million and team up with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath to launch a premium tequila brand, marking its foray into the category.

The Indian liquor maker, known for premium offerings such as Rampur Indian Single Malt and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, will roll out the brand D’YAVOL Añejo — a premium spirit made from agave and aged about two years in wine casks.

D’YAVOL, a luxury brand founded in 2022 by Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, along with Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, is headquartered in Amsterdam and offers vodka, blended malt Scotch whisky and premium streetwear.

D’YAVOL Añejo is set to launch by December and depending on state excise duty, will be priced between 20,000 rupees ($228.21) and 30,000 rupees, Radico Khaitan Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan told Reuters on Tuesday.

The launch comes as affluent Indians increasingly splurge on everything from luxury dining to premium alcohol, housing and cars. Alcohol sales in the country, according to data from analytics firm Crisil, are projected, to grow as much as 10% to $61.35 billion in fiscal 2026.

Tequila is one of the fastest growing segments globally and India is catching on very fast. The market size in the country is about 300,000 cases, out of which 15% is the Añejo (Spanish word meaning ‘aged’) category, Khaitan said.

Shah Rukh Khan set to host party for fans in Dubai this week

“We believe that in the next five years, tequila can reach a volume of about a million cases in India plus global market, so I think it was a great opportunity,” he said. Under the partnership, Radico Khaitan and Shah Rukh Khan’s family will each hold a 47.5% stake in the venture, while Kamath will own 5%.

The deal also underscores the fierce competition in mass and premium liquor segments. Just three weeks ago, peer Tilaknagar Industries bought the “Imperial Blue” whisky brand from Pernod Ricard for $486 million.

Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Radico Khaitan Nikhil Kamath premium tequila

Comments

200 characters

Magic Moments maker ties up with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to launch premium tequila

Pakistan govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses in state-owned enterprises

Pakistan explores avenues of furthering ties with World Economic Forum

Oil prices little changed as industry report points to slowing US demand

Pakistan economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Pakistan govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

Read more stories