BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025
Gold gains as soft US data pressures dollar, fuels rate-cut bets

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 08:22am

Gold edged higher on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar after mild U.S. inflation data cemented bets for an interest rate cut in September, while investors focused on this week’s U.S.-Russia talks over the war in Ukraine.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $3,351.46 per ounce, as of 0239 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.1% to $3,401.60.

“The fall in the USD enabled a moderate bounce in the gold price, with the precious metal oscillating around the $3,350 level ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting on Friday,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“If the meeting in Alaska doesn’t resolve anything and the war in Ukraine continues, gold could be making a push back towards $3,400 once again.”

The summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “is a listening exercise for the president,” the White House said on Tuesday, tempering expectations for a quick Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal.

Data released on Tuesday showed that the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% in July, following a 0.3% increase in June. On a year-over-year basis, the CPI climbed 2.7%.

The dollar index extended declines, making greenback-denominated assets more affordable to holders of other currencies.

Markets are pricing in about a 90% chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, with at least one additional reduction expected by the end of the year. Non-yielding gold thrives in a low-interest-rate environment.

Easing trade tensions in the market, the United States and China have extended a tariff truce for another 90 days, staving off triple-digit duties on each other’s goods.

Investors are now awaiting more U.S. economic data due later this week, including the U.S. Producer Price Index, weekly jobless claims, and retail sales.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.7% to $38.14 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $1,341.80 and palladium climbed 0.3% to $1,132.89.

Gold Spot gold bullion

