Pakistan Print 2025-08-13

Suspension of internet frustrates Balochistan residents

Published August 13, 2025

QUETTA: Mobile internet services across Balochistan have remained suspended for over a week, causing significant difficulties for residents.

According to the spokesperson for the Balochistan government, the decision to shut down mobile data services was taken in light of recent terrorist activities, as internet access facilitates communication for terrorist groups.

The spokesperson further stated that mobile data services will remain suspended throughout the month of August across the province.

According to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) officials, the suspension is in effect in multiple districts, including Kohlu, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Loralai, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Nushki, and Harnai. The ban has been imposed for an indefinite period.

On the other hand, residents and citizens have expressed frustration over the prolonged outage. Students are unable to attend online classes, and those involved in freelancing or online businesses are facing serious disruptions to their work and income.

