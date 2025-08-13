Sharjeel highlights constitutional guarantees for minorities

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that while the green crescent flag symbolises Pakistan’s independence, its white portion stands as a guarantee for the rights and freedoms of minorities.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had stressed the importance of granting equal rights to all minorities residing in the country, a principle that is also enshrined in the Constitution.

During his address in the Sindh Assembly, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that minorities in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh, have always been accorded respect, protection and representation.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was the only political party that had given representation to minorities not only on reserved seats but also on general seats. Citing examples, he noted that Mahesh Kumar Malani, Gianchand Israni and Hari Ram were elected to general seats.

Sharjeel added that the decision of the PPP leadership to send Krishna Kolhi to the Senate in her traditional attire was widely appreciated at the international level.

He said “when President Asif Ali Zardari launched the Benazir Income Support Programme, a significant number of its initial beneficiaries belonged to minority communities.” He added that in the ongoing 2.1 million housing project in Sindh, a substantial number of houses, along with ownership rights, were being allocated to minority families.

He said Pakistan presented a unique example in the world where security was provided to temples, churches and other places of worship, whereas in India, minorities enjoyed no protection for their life and property.

