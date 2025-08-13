BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-13

Sharjeel highlights constitutional guarantees for minorities

Press Release Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that while the green crescent flag symbolises Pakistan’s independence, its white portion stands as a guarantee for the rights and freedoms of minorities.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had stressed the importance of granting equal rights to all minorities residing in the country, a principle that is also enshrined in the Constitution.

During his address in the Sindh Assembly, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that minorities in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh, have always been accorded respect, protection and representation.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was the only political party that had given representation to minorities not only on reserved seats but also on general seats. Citing examples, he noted that Mahesh Kumar Malani, Gianchand Israni and Hari Ram were elected to general seats.

Sharjeel added that the decision of the PPP leadership to send Krishna Kolhi to the Senate in her traditional attire was widely appreciated at the international level.

He said “when President Asif Ali Zardari launched the Benazir Income Support Programme, a significant number of its initial beneficiaries belonged to minority communities.” He added that in the ongoing 2.1 million housing project in Sindh, a substantial number of houses, along with ownership rights, were being allocated to minority families.

He said Pakistan presented a unique example in the world where security was provided to temples, churches and other places of worship, whereas in India, minorities enjoyed no protection for their life and property.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

minorities Sharjeel Inam Memon

