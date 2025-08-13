Country progressing rapidly after inflicting defeat on India: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, while addressing a grand concert held at Alhamra Cultural Complex Lahore in connection with Independence Day celebrations, said that Pakistan is now on a new journey, where the country is progressing rapidly after Operation “Bunyan al-Marsoos.”

She stated that the Pakistan Armed Forces not only defeated India on the borders but also dismantled its proxy networks inside the country.

The concert was attended by Provincial Ministers Shafiq Hussain, Faisal Khokhar, Special Assistant Salma Butt, Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani, DGPR Ghulam Saghir Shahid, Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, and a large number of citizens.

On this occasion, Azma Bokhari paid tribute to the youth, artists, and citizens participating in the event and said, “We must protect our independence. From gaining independence to protecting it is our theme today. This is the mission we must continue at all costs.”

She further said that India is trying to ignite conflict in different regions of Pakistan through its proxies, but the nation has complete trust in its armed forces. “It is the duty of every Pakistani to uplift the morale of our soldiers,” she added.

Azma Bokhari also revealed that internationally acclaimed singer Atif Aslam, despite the passing of his father, wished to attend the event out of national spirit. She said this sacrifice and commitment would be greatly appreciated. She further announced that a special event will be held on September 6, in which Atif Aslam will perform again. Due to high demand, ticket prices had been fixed for the event, but in respect of public sentiment, all ticket holders will now be refunded.

The Punjab Information Minister said that the people of Pakistan remember the sacrifices of their martyrs, and it is because of these sacrifices that today we are celebrating our freedom. She concluded by praying, “May Allah protect our country till the Day of Judgment. This nation is undefeatable, and no one can ever subdue it.” The event ended with national songs, public enthusiasm, and resounding chants of “Pakistan Zindabad!”

