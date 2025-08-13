Why the ‘scarcity’ doctrine is a 200-year-old myth

For more than two centuries, Western universities and their affiliated institutions — along with their global disciples — have systematically misdirected students, business leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, economists, managers, and policymakers. This misdirection has imposed an incalculable cost on the global economy and human civilization.

The message, though expressed in slightly different words by various authors, is always the same: resources are scarce/ limited, human wants are unlimited, and therefore choices must be made. A recent 2025 economics textbook, for instance, states:

“All societies face the central economic problem of scarcity, which is a situation in which the resources available for production of goods and services are insufficient to satisfy all human wants.”

This doctrine is not a neutral observation — it is an ideological pillar that underpins systems built on inequality. Such systems concentrate wealth and power in the hands of a tiny minority while portraying this concentration as the engine of innovation and growth. They argue that when this elite invests in research and development, benefits will “trickle down” to the rest of society.

History has proven this false. For over 200 years, the so-called trickle-down effect has been nothing more than crumbs falling from the banquet tables of a privileged few, while hundreds of millions remain excluded from the development process. These are not exceptions; they are the rule.

The false foundations of economic ‘scarcity’

Classical economics identifies four “factors of production”: land, capital, labor, and entrepreneurship. Each of these, when examined critically, exposes the scarcity doctrine as deeply misleading.

Land (natural resources)

The term land is outdated. It ignores the fact that solar energy, space-based resources, and other untapped sources do not belong to any single piece of land. The truth is that natural resources are overwhelmingly abundant — humanity has so far exploited only a fraction of one millionth of their potential. Their so-called “scarcity” is not natural; it is a result of deliberate underdevelopment.

Capital

Capital is the stock of man-made assets — tools, machinery, infrastructure, and financial capital — used to produce goods and services. Its quantity and quality depend entirely on how effectively natural resources are developed. If resources are left idle or monopolized, capital remains limited by design, not by nature.

Labour

The term labour reduces human beings to muscle power, as if they were beasts of burden. This is intellectually dishonest. Humanity’s true productive power lies in the brain — in creativity, problem-solving, and innovation. If economic thought recognized the human mind as the primary driver of transformation, our view of production and development would radically shift.

Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurs are simply human beings applying creativity and risk-taking to production. If most people had the environment and opportunities to develop and apply their entrepreneurial capacity, economic prosperity would be far more widely distributed.

What about the fifth, unacknowledged factor? It is government — not as a bureaucratic obstacle, but as an enabler of equitable development. A competent, ethical government invests where profit-driven actors will not: in public health, education, infrastructure, environmental stewardship, and research for the common good.

The manufactured scarcity of governance

Mainstream economic doctrine often claims, “It is not the business of the government to do business.” This is another distortion. Even in advanced capitalist countries like the United States, the government regulates, intervenes, and manipulates markets extensively — but always in ways that serve entrenched interests. True democratic governance — government by and for the people — has never been fully realized anywhere.

If governments abdicate their responsibility to invest in human needs, who will step in? Not the profit-maximizers, exploiters, or monopolists. The outcome is predictable: the concentration of resources, environmental degradation, and the deepening of inequality.

From scarcity to abundance: the IKRID and sci-tech human power revolution

The reality is that neither natural resources nor human beings are inherently scarce. Scarcity has been engineered through systems that waste resources, exclude people from opportunities, and suppress the universalisation of Information, Knowledge, Research, Innovation, and Development (IKRID).

For two centuries, these systems have erected barriers to inclusive progress. But the internet and modern connectivity have begun to dismantle those barriers, giving rise to a new and unstoppable force: the sci-tech human power complex — the combination of technological capability and human cognitive potential on a global scale.

In this emerging era of the IKRID and the sci-tech human power revolution AI agents represent a transformative catalyst capable of accelerating humanity’s shift from an artificially imposed scarcity to a reality of shared abundance.

Unlike static tools, AI agents can operate autonomously, continuously learning, adapting, and collaborating with humans to identify untapped resources, streamline production, eliminate waste, and expand access to knowledge.

They have the potential to democratize expertise — enabling a farmer in a remote village to access the same strategic insights as a CEO in a metropolitan hub, or allowing a small research team to conduct simulations and analyses previously possible only for billion-dollar laboratories.

By breaking down the traditional bottlenecks of scale, cost, and geography, AI agents can empower individuals and communities to participate fully in economic and scientific activity, not as passive recipients of “trickle-down” benefits, but as active contributors to innovation and development.

In the context of the Sci-Tech Human Power Complex, AI agents become the connective tissue linking human cognitive capacity with technological capability, translating ideas into implementable solutions at unprecedented speed.

They can assist in sustainable resource mapping, equitable distribution systems, and even governance transparency, ensuring that decision-making processes are data-driven, inclusive, and resistant to elite capture. However, their true potential lies not in replacing human beings, but in amplifying human creativity and problem-solving across all strata of society.

If deployed within a framework that prioritizes universal access, ethical governance, and shared prosperity, AI agents can dismantle centuries-old structural inequalities, turning the promise of abundance into a lived reality for all.

If harnessed inclusively, these forces can create a world where prosperity is not dependent on exploiting nature or concentrating wealth in a few hands, but on enabling every human being to develop their cognitive capabilities and contribute to shared progress.

The path forward

The so-called “scarcity” problem is not a natural law — it is a political and economic choice. The true challenge is to redesign our systems so that:

Natural resources are developed sustainably, not monopolized.

Human potential is recognized as the most valuable resource.

Government actively invests in the foundational conditions for human flourishing.

IKRID and the Sci-Tech Human Power Complex are harnessed for collective benefit, not private monopolization.

By rejecting the false scarcity doctrine and embracing an inclusive, knowledge-driven economy, we can finally create a civilization that serves humanity — not just the exploiters and profit mongers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025