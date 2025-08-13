BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-13

Cotton market remains firm

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,400 per maund.

200 bales of Tando Adam, 800 bales of Khadro, 800 bales of Hala, 600 bales of Shah Pur Chakar, 600 bales of Mirpurkhas were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 1200 bales of Sanghar, 1600 bales of Shahdadpur were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Rasoolabad, 200 bales of Halani were sold at Rs 16,450 per maund, 200 bales of Jam Sahib were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 600 bales of Nuabad, 600 bales of Jhole, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur East, 600 bales of Layyah, 400 bales of Haroonabad, 600 bales of Chichawatni were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Nawabshah, 1000 bales of Kotri, 400 bales of Dour, 800 bales of Hyderabad were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund (Balochi) per maund, 400 bales of Rajanpur were sold at Rs 16,450 per maund, 600 bales of Ghazi Ghat were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 400 bales of Hasilpur were sold in between Rs 16,250 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 200 bales of Sahiwal were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,125 per maund, 600 bales of Khanewal were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Kasowal were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 400 bales of Pattoki and 400 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Cotton market remains firm

SOEs: govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses

Avenues of furthering ties with WEF explored

Economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

There is only one honorarium policy: FD

Read more stories