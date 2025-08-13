Cotton market remains firm

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,400 per maund.

200 bales of Tando Adam, 800 bales of Khadro, 800 bales of Hala, 600 bales of Shah Pur Chakar, 600 bales of Mirpurkhas were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 1200 bales of Sanghar, 1600 bales of Shahdadpur were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Rasoolabad, 200 bales of Halani were sold at Rs 16,450 per maund, 200 bales of Jam Sahib were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 600 bales of Nuabad, 600 bales of Jhole, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur East, 600 bales of Layyah, 400 bales of Haroonabad, 600 bales of Chichawatni were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Nawabshah, 1000 bales of Kotri, 400 bales of Dour, 800 bales of Hyderabad were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund (Balochi) per maund, 400 bales of Rajanpur were sold at Rs 16,450 per maund, 600 bales of Ghazi Ghat were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 400 bales of Hasilpur were sold in between Rs 16,250 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 200 bales of Sahiwal were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,125 per maund, 600 bales of Khanewal were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Kasowal were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 400 bales of Pattoki and 400 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

