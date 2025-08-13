BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-13

Gold nudges higher after US inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

NEW YORK: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after US inflation data sustained expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, while attention turned to other key economic data due this week.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent at $3,349.60 an ounce at 12:06 p.m. EDT (1606 GMT).

The dollar eased, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

The US Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 percent last month after gaining 0.3 percent in June. For the 12 months through July, the CPI advanced 2.7 percent. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI rising 0.2 percent in July and increasing 2.8 percent year-on-year.

"Inflation numbers appear mixed but are supportive of rate cuts," said RJO Futures market strategist Bob Haberkorn.

"Traders remain cautious as we’re at a critical point and awaiting further economic indicators."

Traders maintained bets on September and December US rate cuts after the CPI data.

Other data due this week includes the US Producer Price Index, weekly jobless claims, and retail sales.

Meanwhile, the United States and China have extended a tariff truce for 90 days, staving off triple-digit duties on each other's goods.

Prices remain range-bound between key support and resistance levels as investors digest recent tariff developments, said Razan Hilal, market analyst at FOREX.com.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of gold, which yields no interest. Gold also tends to perform well during periods of uncertainty, as it is viewed as a safe-haven asset.

US gold futures for December delivery dipped 0.1 percent to $3,399.70 an ounce. Prices dropped more than 2 percent on Monday after US President Donald Trump said on social media that he would not impose tariffs on imported bullion. A report that Washington had imposed tariffs on imports of 1 kg bullion bars sent US gold futures to record highs on Friday.

Among other metals, spot silver gained 0.9 percent at $37.95 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.6 percent to $1,335.39, while palladium dropped 0.2 percent to $1,132.22.

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold nudges higher after US inflation data

SOEs: govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses

Avenues of furthering ties with WEF explored

Economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

There is only one honorarium policy: FD

Read more stories