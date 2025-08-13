Power digital transformation: Pak-Qatar Group partners with NDS Techs

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Group has signed a strategic agreement with NDS Technologies (Pvt.) Ltd. to deploy H3C’s cutting-edge Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) solution as the foundation of its evolving IT ecosystem.

The signing ceremony was held at the Pak-Qatar Head Office, marking a major step in the Group’s digital transformation journey.

Under the agreement, H3C’s high-performance HCI technology will be integrated across Pak-Qatar’s core platforms, enhancing operational efficiency, streamlining resource utilization, and enabling seamless scalability. The solution will strengthen data security, simplify IT governance, and reduce system complexity, paving the way for future digital initiatives and improved customer service.

This collaboration reflects Pak-Qatar Group’s strategy to maintain leadership in technological advancement within the Islamic financial services sector. H3C’s robust architecture, unified management, and enhanced virtualization capabilities will help the organization deliver a more secure, reliable, and seamless experience to its participants nationwide.

By working with NDS Technologies and H3C, Pak-Qatar Group is boosting its infrastructure resilience while contributing to Pakistan’s broader digital landscape. This initiative aligns with its mission to build a connected, efficient, and future-ready operational ecosystem, driving innovation, service excellence, and long-term growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025