BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-13

Power digital transformation: Pak-Qatar Group partners with NDS Techs

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Group has signed a strategic agreement with NDS Technologies (Pvt.) Ltd. to deploy H3C’s cutting-edge Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) solution as the foundation of its evolving IT ecosystem.

The signing ceremony was held at the Pak-Qatar Head Office, marking a major step in the Group’s digital transformation journey.

Under the agreement, H3C’s high-performance HCI technology will be integrated across Pak-Qatar’s core platforms, enhancing operational efficiency, streamlining resource utilization, and enabling seamless scalability. The solution will strengthen data security, simplify IT governance, and reduce system complexity, paving the way for future digital initiatives and improved customer service.

This collaboration reflects Pak-Qatar Group’s strategy to maintain leadership in technological advancement within the Islamic financial services sector. H3C’s robust architecture, unified management, and enhanced virtualization capabilities will help the organization deliver a more secure, reliable, and seamless experience to its participants nationwide.

By working with NDS Technologies and H3C, Pak-Qatar Group is boosting its infrastructure resilience while contributing to Pakistan’s broader digital landscape. This initiative aligns with its mission to build a connected, efficient, and future-ready operational ecosystem, driving innovation, service excellence, and long-term growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pak Qatar Group Power digital transformation HCI

Comments

200 characters

Power digital transformation: Pak-Qatar Group partners with NDS Techs

SOEs: govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses

Avenues of furthering ties with WEF explored

Economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

There is only one honorarium policy: FD

Read more stories