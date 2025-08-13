BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-13

GB: PM orders completion of 100mw solar power in one year

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: In a move set to transform the energy landscape of Gilgit-Baltistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered the completion of a 100-megawatt solar power project within one year, pledging to personally oversee its implementation.

The directive was issued during a high-level review meeting, just days after the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) that gave the go-ahead to the long-awaited initiative. The prime minister emphasised that the project would be fast-tracked as a national priority to deliver uninterrupted, low-cost, and environmentally sustainable electricity to a region afflicted by power cuts lasting up to 20 hours a day.

“All infrastructures must be built to withstand extreme weather conditions,” PM Sharif stated, stressing the need for transparency throughout the entirety of the project’s development. He confirmed that the federal government would provide full funding for the venture, which is expected to ease the chronic electricity shortages and bring power to the region’s most remote areas. The plan involves the establishment of 20 solar parks across three key districts: six in Gilgit, eight in Skardu, and six in Diamer.

Additionally, solar installations will be set up on 234 buildings in Gilgit, 179 in Skardu, and 68 in Diamer. The system will include battery storage facilities for back-up power and a real-time digital monitoring platform in line with international standards.

Describing the solar project as the most viable solution to Gilgit-Baltistan’s energy crisis, Prime Minister Sharif also highlighted the broader imperative of integrating renewable energy sources into the nation’s energy mix to tackle climate change. “Bringing light to Gilgit-Baltistan is not merely an infrastructure undertaking; it is a lifeline for its people,” he remarked. He further directed that both hydropower and solar power generation in the region should be designed to ensure a consistent supply, even under extreme climatic conditions.

The steering committee for the project will be chaired by the Federal Minister for Energy, Awais Leghari.

The review meeting was attended by senior cabinet members, including federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Ahad Cheema, renewable energy expert Dr Gerwin Dreesmann, and other senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif solar power Gilgit Baltistan

Comments

200 characters

GB: PM orders completion of 100mw solar power in one year

SOEs: govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses

Avenues of furthering ties with WEF explored

Economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

There is only one honorarium policy: FD

Read more stories