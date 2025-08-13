GB: PM orders completion of 100mw solar power in one year

ISLAMABAD: In a move set to transform the energy landscape of Gilgit-Baltistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered the completion of a 100-megawatt solar power project within one year, pledging to personally oversee its implementation.

The directive was issued during a high-level review meeting, just days after the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) that gave the go-ahead to the long-awaited initiative. The prime minister emphasised that the project would be fast-tracked as a national priority to deliver uninterrupted, low-cost, and environmentally sustainable electricity to a region afflicted by power cuts lasting up to 20 hours a day.

“All infrastructures must be built to withstand extreme weather conditions,” PM Sharif stated, stressing the need for transparency throughout the entirety of the project’s development. He confirmed that the federal government would provide full funding for the venture, which is expected to ease the chronic electricity shortages and bring power to the region’s most remote areas. The plan involves the establishment of 20 solar parks across three key districts: six in Gilgit, eight in Skardu, and six in Diamer.

Additionally, solar installations will be set up on 234 buildings in Gilgit, 179 in Skardu, and 68 in Diamer. The system will include battery storage facilities for back-up power and a real-time digital monitoring platform in line with international standards.

Describing the solar project as the most viable solution to Gilgit-Baltistan’s energy crisis, Prime Minister Sharif also highlighted the broader imperative of integrating renewable energy sources into the nation’s energy mix to tackle climate change. “Bringing light to Gilgit-Baltistan is not merely an infrastructure undertaking; it is a lifeline for its people,” he remarked. He further directed that both hydropower and solar power generation in the region should be designed to ensure a consistent supply, even under extreme climatic conditions.

The steering committee for the project will be chaired by the Federal Minister for Energy, Awais Leghari.

The review meeting was attended by senior cabinet members, including federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Ahad Cheema, renewable energy expert Dr Gerwin Dreesmann, and other senior officials.

