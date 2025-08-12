US reaffirms counterterrorism cooperation with Pakistan amid warming ties

The United States on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to countering terrorism “in all its forms” with Pakistan, as the two sides held the latest round of the US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad.

“We remain committed to countering terrorism in all its forms,” the US embassy in Islamabad said in a statement following the meeting.

The engagement came a day after Washington added the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its Majeed Brigade to its Foreign Terrorist Organisation list, a move long sought by Islamabad. The designation underscored strengthened cooperation against terrorist threats, including IS-Khorasan and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Co-chaired by Special Secretary (UN) Nabeel Munir and US Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo, the dialogue emphasised building stronger institutional frameworks and addressing emerging threats, including the misuse of new technologies.

The talks follow a string of high-level engagements in recent months, including Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s two visits to Washington and FM Ishaq Dar’s meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.