Business & Finance

PM Shehbaz warns India over water threats, vows firm response if Indus Treaty violated

  • 'New Pakistan' has emerged after Pakistan armed forces defeated India on May 10, premier says
APP Published 12 Aug, 2025 09:35pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday warned India that any attempt to block Pakistan’s water in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty would be met with a “decisive response”.

“You threaten to stop our water. If you attempt such a move, Pakistan will teach you a lesson you will never forget,” the prime minister said while addressing an event held here in connection with International Youth Day.

He emphasised that water is a lifeline for Pakistan, and no compromise would be made on the country’s rights under international agreements.

The prime minister said a “new Pakistan” has emerged after the armed forces of Pakistan defeated India May 10.

Pakistan hails arbitration court’s ruling on Indus Waters Treaty

He said India’s pride was sunk on May 10 when the Pakistan Air Force downed six Indian fighter jets. He called it a historic moment for Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz announced that 100,000 laptops would be distributed interest-free to students purely on merit.

“This government believes in transparency and merit, and we will ensure both in the distribution process.”

The prime minister said the country’s future is in the hands of youth, reaffirming his government’s commitment to empowering youth through education and technology.

During his address, PM Shehbaz also congratulated the nation on Independence Day and praised the role of minorities and all segments of society in the creation and development of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the government was taking effective measures for the protection of minorities.

All citizens have equal rights as per the Constitution, he said, adding that “To ensure representation, the government has formulated a policy to promote interfaith harmony. Under this policy, minorities will be granted a 5% quota in jobs”.

What is Indus Waters Treaty between Pakistan and India?

Minister of State for Religious Affairs Khel Das Kohistani said Islam respects all other religions, and Pakistan’s Constitution also protects the rights of all people, regardless of their faith. “The prime minister is taking the country forward in line with the vision of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he said.

Chairman PM Youth Program Rana Mashhood Khan said Pakistan’s first youth policy was introduced in 2011 by the then Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Under the initiative, laptops, soft loans, and scholarships were provided to talented students across the province.

