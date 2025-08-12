BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Toronto stocks jump as US inflation data keep rate-cut hopes alive

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 08:01pm

Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Tuesday, as benign U.S. inflation data reinforced expectations for an interest-rate cut by the country’s Federal Reserve in September.

At 09:50 a.m. ET (1350 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.26% at 27,847.43 points and was trading near record levels.

The communications sector led the advances on TSX by rising 1.24%, followed by a 0.8% rise in healthcare.

A Labor Department report showed U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2% in July after a 0.3% gain in June. On a year-over-year basis, CPI advanced 2.7%, slightly below the 2.8% forecast from economists polled by Reuters.

The data maintained the case for a Fed rate cut next month, according to traders’ bets in futures markets.

“Inflation is on the rise, but it didn’t increase as much as some people feared,” said Ellen Zentner, chief economic strategist for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

“In the short term, markets will likely embrace these numbers because they should allow the Fed to focus on labor-market weakness and keep a September rate cut on the table.”

An additional boost came from seemingly subsiding trade tension between the world’s top two economies. U.S. President Donald Trump extended a tariff truce with China to November 10, averting triple-digit duties on Chinese goods.

Canada’s materials index added 0.5%, thanks to rising copper prices due to the China tariff deadline extension.

However, the trade tension between China and Canada showed no signs of easing. Beijing announced a preliminary anti-dumping duty on Canadian canola imports, a fresh escalation in a year-long trade dispute that began with Ottawa’s imposition of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports last August.

In other stocks, Gildan Activewear fell more than 9% after the Financial Times reported that the apparel manufacturer is nearing an about $5 billion deal to acquire Hanesbrands, including debt.

