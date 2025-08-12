BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
India markets regulator looks to further ease regulations for foreign investors

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 05:06pm

India’s markets regulator will further simplify regulations for foreign investors to encourage long-term capital flows into the country, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in its annual report published on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, SEBI proposed a single window clearance and access for foreign investment firms that are government owned, pool funds from retail investors and belong to the low-risk category.

India regulator seeks trading data from exchanges in wider Jane Street probe, sources say

This could encourage greater foreign participation, SEBI had said.

India SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India India’s markets regulator

