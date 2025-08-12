India markets regulator looks to further ease regulations for foreign investors

India’s markets regulator will further simplify regulations for foreign investors to encourage long-term capital flows into the country, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in its annual report published on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, SEBI proposed a single window clearance and access for foreign investment firms that are government owned, pool funds from retail investors and belong to the low-risk category.

This could encourage greater foreign participation, SEBI had said.