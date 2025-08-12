BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 12, 2025
Markets

India’s stock benchmarks inch lower ahead of inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 05:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian equity benchmarks inched lower on Tuesday as a drop in financials weighed ahead of key U.S. and domestic inflation readings.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.4% to 24,487.4 points and the BSE Sensex shed 0.46% to 80,235.59.

Investors await U.S. CPI data due later in the day which will guide the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut path. Lower U.S. rates typically boost the appeal of emerging market equities, including India, as yields on U.S. Treasuries fall.

Eight of the 16 major sectors logged gains. The broader small-caps were flat, while mid-caps slipped 0.3%.

Financials, which gained 0.9% in the previous session, reversed course and fell 1% on Tuesday.

IT rose 0.4%, on the back of a U.S.-China tariff truce extension that averts triple-digit duties that is expected to shield U.S. growth, curb inflation risks, and support corporate discretionary spending, including on technology.

Pharma advanced 0.7%, buoyed by strong results from Abbott India and Alkem Laboratories. The sector, like IT, counts the U.S. as a key market.

Indian shares gain ahead of US-Russia talks; SBI, Tata Motors rise post earnings

Investors also await India’s July retail inflation data, due after market hours, with a Reuters poll forecasting an eight-year low of 1.76% on cooling food prices.

The modest sized drop in benchmark indexes “reflects reluctance among investors to make significant moves ahead of key inflation data, while uncertainty also lingers with a second round of tariff hikes scheduled later this month,” said Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities.

Among stocks, Marksans Pharma and Astral fell 11.1% and 8.1% after reporting weaker quarterly profits.

Bata India dropped 4% after quarterly profit declined due to sluggish footwear sales and higher costs.

Yatra Online extended its post-results surge, jumping after a fourfold rise in profit prompted price target hikes from Investec and Antique Stock Broking.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex BSE Indian stocks Indian equity NSE

