BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil ends higher on Dalian’s strength

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 04:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday, tracking higher edible oil prices at the Dalian market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 16 ringgit, or 0.36%, to 4,400 ringgit ($1,040.68) a metric ton at the close.

“The futures is tracking Dalian strength to be trading higher,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.9%, while its palm oil contract gained 3.13%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.81%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks rose to their highest level in almost two years in July, increasing 4.02% over the month to 2.11 million tons as robust production outpaced an increase in demand, data from the industry regulator showed on Monday.

Palm closes over 3% higher following crucial data announcement

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1-10 rose 23.3%, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services, while according to AmSpec Agri Malaysia it rose 23.7%.

Indonesia reaffirmed a plan to raise the mandatory palm oil content in its biodiesel to 50% starting from next year, but the programme known as B50 is unlikely to start in January.

India’s soyoil imports are poised to surge 60% year-on-year to a record high in 2024/25, as refiners boost purchases due to cheaper prices than rival palm oil, shipments of which are set to hit a five-year low, six dealers told Reuters.

Meanwhile, its palm oil imports in the year are likely to fall 13.5% from a year ago to 7.8 million metric tons, the lowest since 2019/20, dealers said.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports palm oil export palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil ends higher on Dalian’s strength

Pakistan welcomes US move to blacklist BLA, Majeed Brigade

Flooding feared in Punjab as ‘India expected to release water’ in Sutlej River

PSX ends flat, KSE-100 settles above 147,000

Rupee inches upwards against US dollar

CCP 2019 order: Appellate Tribunal grants partial relief to flour mills, upholds Rs35mn fine

Thundershowers expected countrywide including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad next week: PMD

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

SBP partners with Japan’s Soramitsu for digital currency rollout: report

FIA arrests three more illegal currency dealers in Quetta

Aurangzeb hints at major US investment

Read more stories