Karachi’s SITE area to face gas suspension on Aug 14 for pipeline diversion

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) will suspend gas supply to multiple localities in Karachi’s SITE area on Thursday, August 14, 2025, for 14 hours to facilitate a pipeline diversion requested by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

According to SSGC, the KWSB rehabilitation scheme requires the diversion of a six-inch diameter main gas pipeline at Haroonabad in the SITE area. The shutdown will begin at 8:00 a.m. and is expected to end at 10:00 p.m. the same day.

Gas supply will remain suspended in Sher Shah, SITE (including Jahanabad, Mianwali Colony and Lashari Mohallah), all blocks of Metroville (including Bawani Challi and Pathan Colony), Old Golimar (including Rexer Colony, Hassan Aulia and Muslimabad), Habib Bank and adjoining areas, SITE Industrial Area, Haroonabad, Gulbai, and Maripur (including Tekri Village, Muslim Colony, Javed Bahria and Manora), along with neighbouring localities.

The company advised consumers to arrange alternative fuel during the outage and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.