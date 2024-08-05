Karachi police issues precautionary measures as light rain disrupts flow of traffic

Karachi Traffic Police cautioned drivers and motorcyclists on Monday to reduce their speed as light drizzle left roads slippery and disrupted the flow of traffic in various parts of the port city.

In a statement posted on X, the police said that motorcyclists should use the left side of the road while commuting and sudden braking should be avoided.

At 11am, the police said that the flow of traffic has been restored from Teen Hatti towards Gurumandar, Chowrangi No.1 to Lasbela, as well as from Sharea Faisal towards parts of the city and from Rashid Minhas road to Drigh Road.

The port city has been receiving light to heavy showers since Friday causing sewerage water overflowing, load shedding as well as disruption in traffic.

“Thunderstorm/rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls likely in Hyderabad, T.M Khan, T.A Yar,Badin, Thatta, Sujawal & Tharparker districts & Karachi division till tomorrow,” the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a press release today.

Earlier, the PMD said that the current spell of monsoon showers is expected to continue in Karachi till August 6.

“Wind-thunderstorm/rain with few moderate/heavy to isolated very heavy falls [are] likely in Hyderabad, T.M Khan, T.A Yar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal & Tharparker districts, and Karachi division during till August 6,” the Met office said.

The system will also cause heavy rains in Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Nosheroferoz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Sanghar, Mitiari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Khairpur districts, it added.

Moreover, the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Centre advised the citizens to stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts.