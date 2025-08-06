BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
CPHL 85.71 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 182.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.31%)
FCCL 50.65 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.3%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
GCIL 26.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 161.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.44%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
MLCF 85.51 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.3%)
NBP 131.13 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (3.45%)
PAEL 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.44%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PPL 176.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.48%)
PREMA 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
PRL 31.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.21%)
SNGP 121.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TREET 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
TRG 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 14,690 Increased By 89 (0.61%)
BR30 41,840 Increased By 312.3 (0.75%)
KSE100 143,885 Increased By 847.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 44,269 Increased By 272.6 (0.62%)
Aug 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea says timing of US tariff cut on autos not decided

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 08:46am

SEOUL: South Korea’s Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said on Wednesday that Seoul needs to hold further discussions with Washington on the timing of the promised tariff cuts on the country’s car exports to the U.S. from the current level of 25%.

President Donald Trump said last week the U.S. will charge a 15% tariff on imports from South Korea, including autos, as part of a deal that eases tensions with a top-10 trading partner and key Asian ally.

The 15% US tariffs on most items coming from South Korea are due to take effect starting from Thursday.

South Korean auto makers such as Hyundai Motor and Kia want the tariff cut brought in swiftly to create a level playing field with Japanese and European rivals.

Separately, Japan’s top tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said he would head to Washington this week to press Trump to sign an executive order to bring the cut to tariffs on Japanese auto imports into effect.

In the technology sector, Kim said the countries had agreed to continue talks on online platform legislation to make sure U.S. tech companies were not unfairly treated compared with domestic firms.

“Although the digital issue was not included in the latest agreement, there are major concerns about it among the U.S. government, parliament and businesses,” he said at a parliamentary session.

The minister reiterated that there had been no agreement on the opening of the agriculture market, including beef, rice, fruit and other farm goods as part of the deal.

But he said the countries will increase cooperation in the quarantine process for fruit and vegetables, which has been cited by Washington as one of the non-tariff barriers that U.S. farmers face.

South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said at a separate parliamentary session that the U.S. viewed the quarantine process for fruit and vegetables as too slow and asked Seoul to introduce a rational and scientific process.

south korea Hyundai Motor US President Donald Trump US tariffs US tariff South Korea tariffs US auto tariff US tariff of 15% on EU goods Kim Jung kwan

Comments

200 characters

South Korea says timing of US tariff cut on autos not decided

Bulls charge ahead: KSE-100 nears 144,000

PM orders removal of hurdles to FBR reforms

ECC approves rollout of EV subsidy, other grants

Oil prices rebound from 5-week low on Trump threats on Russian crude buyers

Discos’ T&D losses down Rs11bn in FY25

Current expenditure accounts for 95pc of FY25 outlay

Investment boost: GPA inks LoI with Chinese firm

Total number reaches 14: More PTI lawmakers disqualified

PM appoints Asif, Amir to PC Board

Fertilizer sector: CCP targets cartelisation

Read more stories