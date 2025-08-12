BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 87.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.77%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
DGKC 186.20 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.77%)
FCCL 49.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.67%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
HUBC 164.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.39%)
KEL 5.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.62%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 85.65 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.27%)
NBP 141.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.94%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
PPL 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.74%)
PREMA 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
PRL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SNGP 120.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
TREET 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
TRG 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,124 Increased By 45 (0.3%)
BR30 42,763 Increased By 193.5 (0.45%)
KSE100 147,759 Increased By 829.1 (0.56%)
KSE30 45,276 Increased By 171.7 (0.38%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s exporters urge policy support to capitalise on US tariff cut

BR Web Desk Published 12 Aug, 2025 01:20pm

Following a significant cut in US reciprocal tariffs from 29% to 19%, Pakistani exporters have urged the government to ensure consistent policy support, competitive production costs, and easier access to raw materials to maximise the country’s export potential in the American market.

The development came during a meeting on US Reciprocal Tariffs chaired by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce read on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce Rana Ihsaan Afzal, Secretary Commerce Jawad Paul, senior officers of Commerce Division and Industries and Production Division, and over 30 leading exporters and SMEs from various sectors including apparel and textiles, rice, salt, surgical goods, sports goods, electronics, food and agriculture, leather, and more.

During the meeting, the industrialists congratulated the government on securing one of “Pakistan’s most strategic trade wins in recent years over its regional competitors”.

However, industry representatives urged the government to provide favourable and predictable policy support, aiming towards optimising the cost of manufacturing and access to the inputs to materialise the future business opportunities.

The Minister of Commerce pledged the government’s dedication to export-driven policies, encompassing both immediate support measures and sustained long-term strategies.

He emphasised that through enhanced collaboration and decisive actions, Pakistan’s export industries could achieve significant growth.

All recommendations from the exporters, he added, would be submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration.

During the meeting, Kamal said that exporters’ feedback on the opportunities provided by the tariff reduction necessitates charting a way forward to avail this opportunity and boost exports.

Meanwhile, SAPM Haroon Akhtar underscored Pakistan’s regional advantage and shared that the government is committed to extending maximum support to the industry to untap business opportunities arising out of the current circumstances.

Jam Kamal Khan trade deal SMEs US and Pakistan textile exporters Pakistani exports Haroon Akhtar Khan Pakistan US trade deal RECIPORCAL TARIFFS

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s exporters urge policy support to capitalise on US tariff cut

Flooding feared in Punjab as ‘India expected to release water’ in Sutlej River

FIA arrests three more illegal currency dealers in Quetta

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

PSX extends record-breaking rally on anticipation of US investments

Intra-day update: rupee inches upwards against US dollar

Investments, trade deal: Pakistan, US in talks to finalise details

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

Oil inches up as US-China tariff truce extension boosts trade hopes

Read more stories