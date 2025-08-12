BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 87.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.71%)
DCL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 186.24 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.79%)
FCCL 49.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.67%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
HUBC 165.06 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.61%)
KEL 5.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.46%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.21%)
NBP 141.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.94%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
PPL 188.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.9%)
PREMA 38.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PRL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SNGP 120.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.74%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,129 Increased By 50 (0.33%)
BR30 42,776 Increased By 206.6 (0.49%)
KSE100 147,780 Increased By 849.8 (0.58%)
KSE30 45,286 Increased By 182.3 (0.4%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bilal Fibres changes name to Zuma Resources Limited

BR Web Desk Published 12 Aug, 2025 01:13pm

Bilal Fibres Limited announced on Tuesday of changing its name to Zuma Resources Limited.

The listed company disclosed this in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“The name of the company be changed from Bilal Fibres Limited to Zuma Resources Limited, subject to the availability of the name with Companies Registration Office, Lahore (SECP) and approval of the shareholders of the Company,” the notice read.

The notice further said that the company has also appointed Sohaib Anwar and Saniya Akhter, after the resignations of Muhammad Omer and Shahid Iqbal, as directors of the company.

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer approves revival strategy, eyes entry into IT sector

The listed company also shared the change in the authorised share capital.

“The authorised share capital of the company be increased from the existing Rs150,000,000, divided into 15,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs10 each, to Rs350,000,000, divided into 35,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs10 each, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company,” it said.

Established in 1987, Bilal Fibres Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of yarn in Pakistan. It offers poly/cotton, poly/viscose, CVC, viscose, and cotton yarns for weaving or knitting applications.

The company also exports its products to Europe, the Far East, and the Middle East.

psx companies PSX notice Bilal Fibres Limited Zuma Resources Limited

Comments

200 characters

Bilal Fibres changes name to Zuma Resources Limited

Flooding feared in Punjab as ‘India expected to release water’ in Sutlej River

FIA arrests three more illegal currency dealers in Quetta

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

PSX extends record-breaking rally on anticipation of US investments

Pakistan’s exporters urge policy support to capitalise on US tariff cut

Intra-day update: rupee inches upwards against US dollar

Investments, trade deal: Pakistan, US in talks to finalise details

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

Oil inches up as US-China tariff truce extension boosts trade hopes

Read more stories