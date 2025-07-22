Pakistan’s textile manufacturer approves revival strategy, eyes entry into IT sector

The Board of Directors of Bilal Fibres Limited, a textile manufacturer, has approved a business plan to launch an IT Division, anchored by a substantial Rs10 million investment.

The listed company, which continues to face operational suspension, disclosed its revival strategy in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The company shared that its IT Division would target small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan and the Middle East, with potential for global expansion.

The division would offer a broad suite of services, including website and e-commerce platform development, mobile app development and MVP builds, IT support services, SaaS and subscription-based platforms and custom enterprise software for SMEs.

The company aims to “deliver cost-effective, high-quality IT solutions, capitalising on Pakistan’s skilled workforce and strategic industry partnerships” with organisations such as P@SHA and PITB.

Sharing the financial projections, the company anticipates annual revenue ranging from Rs12 million to Rs70 million, with breakeven targeted within 18 months and strong profitability expected within two years.

Earlier this month, Bilal Fibres informed that it is now actively engaging with stakeholders, technical experts, and consultants to finalise a comprehensive business plan for its proposed entry into IT, health tech, and Electric Vehicle (EV) sectors.

“During the quarter ended 30th June 2025, the company’s operations remained suspended, and no business activities were undertaken. However, as a first step towards revival, the Board of Directors (BOD) have approved the proposal to establish IT/health tech/EV division as a potential secondary line of business,” the Lahore-based company said in its notice back then.

Established in 1987, Bilal Fibres Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of yarn in Pakistan. It offers poly/cotton, poly/viscose, CVC, viscose, and cotton yarns for weaving or knitting applications.

The company also exports its products to Europe, the Far East, and the Middle East.