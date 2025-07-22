BML 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
BOP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
DCL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.82%)
DGKC 174.75 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.06%)
FCCL 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.41%)
FFL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
HUBC 146.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.07%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.6%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.97%)
NBP 123.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.38%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
PPL 163.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.34%)
PREMA 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.91%)
PRL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
PTC 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (6.72%)
SNGP 115.49 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
SSGC 44.84 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.82%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TPLP 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.47%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
BR100 14,288 Increased By 148.5 (1.05%)
BR30 39,574 Increased By 247.3 (0.63%)
KSE100 139,340 Increased By 1122.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 42,559 Increased By 403.6 (0.96%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance BILF (Bilal Fibres Limited) 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.66%

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer approves revival strategy, eyes entry into IT sector

BR Web Desk Published 22 Jul, 2025 11:01am

The Board of Directors of Bilal Fibres Limited, a textile manufacturer, has approved a business plan to launch an IT Division, anchored by a substantial Rs10 million investment.

The listed company, which continues to face operational suspension, disclosed its revival strategy in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The company shared that its IT Division would target small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan and the Middle East, with potential for global expansion.

The division would offer a broad suite of services, including website and e-commerce platform development, mobile app development and MVP builds, IT support services, SaaS and subscription-based platforms and custom enterprise software for SMEs.

The company aims to “deliver cost-effective, high-quality IT solutions, capitalising on Pakistan’s skilled workforce and strategic industry partnerships” with organisations such as P@SHA and PITB.

Sharing the financial projections, the company anticipates annual revenue ranging from Rs12 million to Rs70 million, with breakeven targeted within 18 months and strong profitability expected within two years.

Earlier this month, Bilal Fibres informed that it is now actively engaging with stakeholders, technical experts, and consultants to finalise a comprehensive business plan for its proposed entry into IT, health tech, and Electric Vehicle (EV) sectors.

“During the quarter ended 30th June 2025, the company’s operations remained suspended, and no business activities were undertaken. However, as a first step towards revival, the Board of Directors (BOD) have approved the proposal to establish IT/health tech/EV division as a potential secondary line of business,” the Lahore-based company said in its notice back then.

Established in 1987, Bilal Fibres Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of yarn in Pakistan. It offers poly/cotton, poly/viscose, CVC, viscose, and cotton yarns for weaving or knitting applications.

The company also exports its products to Europe, the Far East, and the Middle East.

PSX psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX stocks PSX notices Bilal Fibres Limited textile firm BFL IT Division REVIVAL STRATEGY

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer approves revival strategy, eyes entry into IT sector

PSX opens on a positive note, gains over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

At least 27 dead, mostly children, in Bangladesh air force jet crash

Oil falls as trade war concerns increase worries about fuel demand

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Foreign investors: FY25 profit repatriation totals $2.22bn

Customs’ value fixed on solar panels import

Punjab’s ‘Green Tractor Programme’: CCP may take suo motu notice of exclusion of imported tractors

Panels formed to address issues facing gas sector

Read more stories