Pakistan Print 2025-08-05

Nationwide death toll reaches 302: NDMA issues fresh ‘possible flash flood’ warning

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 07:45am

ISLAMABAD: The death toll caused by flash floods triggered by monsoon rains has reached 302 people and injuries 727 nationwide as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued a fresh possible flash flood warning, saying a new westerly wave enters from August 5, bringing intensified rainfall to upper and central regions through August 10.

According to NDMA based on a comprehensive advisory through National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), the anticipated weather system may lead to rising river flows, urban flooding, and localised flash floods in vulnerable areas. As a result, increased flows are expected in all major rivers, particularly the Jhelum and Chenab.

The death toll from the ongoing monsoon rains across Pakistan has climbed to 302, with two more fatalities reported in the past 24 hours owing to various incidents of heavy rainfall. Out of 302 nationwide flood-related deaths with 163 confirmed deaths and 579 injuries is on the top, followed by KPK with 71 deaths and 86 injuries; Sindh, 28 deaths and 40 injuries; Balochistan, 20 deaths and four injuries; G-B,10 deaths and five injuries; Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), eight deaths and three injuries, and AJK,five deaths and 10 injuries.

According to the NDMA’s latest situation report, at least, 727 people have been injured and 1,678 homes damaged, of which, 563 fully destroyed and 1,115 partially damaged since the start of the monsoon season. G-B with 543 damaged houses of which 347 fully destroyed and 196 partially damaged is on the top, followed by KPK with 350, of which, 254 fully and 96 partially; AJK with 345,of which,273 partially and 73 fully destroyed; Punjab, 215 of which one fully and 214 partially; Sindh, 87,of which,33 fully and 54 partially; Balochistan, 82, of which, 13 fully and 69 partially; ICT, 56 including one fully and 55 partially. The flooding has also resulted in the deaths of 428 livestock, of which, 141 in KPK, 121 in Punjab, 85 in Sindh, 67 in G-B and 14 in AJK.

The NDMA said that the flash floods have also damaged 652.17kilometres (KMs) of road infrastructure countrywide of which 634.33 kmsin KPK, 14.84 in G-B, 1.5 kmseach in Balochistan and AJK. The floodwaters have also swept away a total 105 bridges, of which, 60 in G-B, 41 in KPK and three in ICT areas.

According to latest NDMA report, River Chenab at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad is likely to experience medium to high flood levels, while River Jhelum and its tributaries upstream of Mangla may also reach high flood levels. River Kabul at Nowshera is expected to attain low flood levels. River Swat and Panjkora, along with associated streams and nullahs, may swell to medium flows due to persistent rainfall in their catchment areas.

Currently, Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Taunsa, and Guddu Barrages are at low flood levels, but further increases in inflows and outflows may raise them to medium flood stages. In Gilgit-Baltistan, River Hunza and River Shigar are expected to see increased flows, with potential localised flash floods in their tributaries including Hispar, Khunjerab, Shimshal, Braldu, Hushe, and Saltoro Rivers. In Balochistan, stream networks in Musakhel, Sherani, Zhob, and Sibi districts are also likely to swell due to expected rainfall. Tarbela Dam is currently at 90 per cent storage capacity, while Mangla Dam stands at 60 per cent, with further increase in storage anticipated over the coming days.

NDMA flash floods

