BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
DCL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 186.24 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.79%)
FCCL 49.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.67%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
HUBC 165.19 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.69%)
KEL 5.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.46%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.71 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.8%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
PPL 188.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.84%)
PREMA 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
PRL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SNGP 120.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
TREET 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
TRG 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,129 Increased By 50 (0.33%)
BR30 42,763 Increased By 193.5 (0.45%)
KSE100 147,759 Increased By 829.1 (0.56%)
KSE30 45,276 Increased By 171.7 (0.38%)
Aug 12, 2025
Markets

Australian shares touch record high ahead of RBA’s rate decision

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 12:50pm

Australian shares edged higher and briefly touched a record high on Tuesday, led by banks and discretionary stocks, ahead of a central bank policy meeting later in the day where markets widely expect a quarter-point interest rate cut.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.1% at 8,852.20, as of 0124 GMT, after touching an all-time high of 8,867.60 earlier in the session.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to slash its key cash rate by 25 basis points later in the day, a Reuters poll showed, after a benign inflation print and bleak unemployment data suggested the need for a less restrictive monetary policy.

Investors will be keenly watching the decision, after the RBA left its key borrowing rate unchanged last month in a surprise decision, citing the need for more data to confirm inflation was slowing.

“Given the rise in the unemployment rate, core inflation nearing the midpoint of the RBA’s target, and sluggish GDP growth, the case for a rate cut today is significantly stronger than the argument to keep rates on hold,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Banks advanced 0.7% to a near one-week high, with all “Big Four” banks rising between 0.7% and 1.7%.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia will report its full-year results on Wednesday before the market opens. Westpac and ANZ will also announce their quarterly results later this week.

Discretionary stocks rose 0.5%, led by a 5% rise in JB Hi-Fi. Star Entertainment jumped 29.2% after reaching a deal with its Hong Kong-based partners to sell its 50% stake in the A$3.6 billion ($2.35 billion) Brisbane resort.

The mining index was largely flat, while gold stocks shed 0.1%. Energy stocks inched lower, while tech stocks rose 0.4%.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,937.55.

