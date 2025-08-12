BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 87.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.7%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
DGKC 186.24 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.79%)
FCCL 49.82 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.61%)
FFL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
HUBC 165.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
KEL 5.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.14%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 142.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.01%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
PPL 188.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.95%)
PREMA 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 32.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.39%)
PTC 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
SNGP 120.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.69%)
SSGC 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
TREET 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
TRG 56.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,129 Increased By 50 (0.33%)
BR30 42,776 Increased By 206.6 (0.49%)
KSE100 147,760 Increased By 830.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 45,282 Increased By 178.2 (0.4%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Neglected and overlooked: Pakistan’s livestock sector seeks government support

Gohar Ali Khan Published 12 Aug, 2025 12:47pm

Livestock farmers say their sector has a lot of potential but has been severely neglected by the government. It has highlighted the need for a comprehensive policy to export animals and their meat, and said it needs help to scale down energy costs and get proper water supply to pens,.

They said if farmers in Sindh and Punjab are encouraged with proper facilities, it will be a game changer in terms of meat export.

Talking to Business Recorder, veteran livestock farmer and Memon Dairy Cooperative Farming Society President Jamil Memon said Saudi Arabia procures over 3 million sacrificial animals, including mostly lambs and sheep, during Hajj from Australia and New Zealand as the animals in Pakistan cost 30% to 40% more.

Australia produces more and more lambs when it faces drought and farmers are unable to feed them. These lambs weigh between 60kg to 200kg and are disease-free.

In order for Pakistan to compete, policymakers must reduce energy costs including gas, electricity and fuel, ensure proper water supply and water connections to pens, remove encroachments and announce incentives for farmers with a view to promoting animal farming and the export of both live animals and meat.

Water issues and property rights

Memon said local livestock farmers are facing numerous problems. When it comes to a host of pens on the Superhighway (the M-9 motor from Karachi to Hyderabad), 200,000 to 250,000 big animals including cows and buffaloes are present at a number of pens from Sohrab Goth to Kathore, Gadap Town, Malir District in Karachi.

However, not a single sweet water connection is allotted to any pen there and farmers have to use groundwater. The 30-year land lease of the Superhighway areas from 1992 to 2022 has expired and farmers are distraught that they have no property rights.

Then there is the Bhains /Cattle Colony in Landhi, which spreads to 3,000 acres and has 400,000 animals. Half of the colony is supplied water by Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation and the rest of the colony farmers have to use groundwater, according to Memon.

He added that its 30-year land lease from 1965 to 1995 has also expired, which means farmers have had no property rights for around 30 years. Due to this, commercial farmers and new investors fall prey to confusion which dents confidence.

Sindh’s potential

Meanwhile Sindh Livestock / Animal Husbandry deputy director Dr Mazhar Ali Rind said Sindh small animals and their breeds such as goats, lambs, sheep and others. These exist in large numbers in Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Hyderabad and other districts, while big animals are available in Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta and others.

He said Pakistan can produce and export disease-free and healthy animals if certain policies are implemented. For instance, there is a dire need to establish disease-free zones in areas such as Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Rahim Yar Khan and Tharparkar.

Types of livestock farming

When it comes to types of animal farming, livestock experts and commercial farmers said there are three types of farming: range farming, intensive farming, and semi-intensive farming.

In range animal farming, animals are raised on open land like pastures and various ranges. In intensive farming, animals are raised under proper shades or pens in a confined area while in semi-intensive farming, animals are reared on open land for some hundred meters and enclosed with metal fences to protect them from predators.

Farmers livestock Pakistani farmers cattle farm

Comments

200 characters

Neglected and overlooked: Pakistan’s livestock sector seeks government support

Flooding feared in Punjab as ‘India expected to release water’ in Sutlej River

FIA arrests three more illegal currency dealers in Quetta

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

PSX extends record-breaking rally on anticipation of US investments

Pakistan’s exporters urge policy support to capitalise on US tariff cut

Intra-day update: rupee inches upwards against US dollar

Investments, trade deal: Pakistan, US in talks to finalise details

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

Oil inches up as US-China tariff truce extension boosts trade hopes

Read more stories