BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
DGKC 186.00 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.66%)
FCCL 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.47%)
FFL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
HUBC 163.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.05%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.32%)
NBP 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.51%)
PAEL 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.8%)
PREMA 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
PRL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SNGP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.42%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,118 Increased By 39.2 (0.26%)
BR30 42,704 Increased By 134.6 (0.32%)
KSE100 147,805 Increased By 875.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 45,292 Increased By 187.9 (0.42%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil’s Lula, China’s Xi discuss BRICS, bilateral opportunities

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 11:47am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRASILIA/BEIJING: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Chinese President Xi Jinping have discussed the role of the BRICS group of states and bilateral business over a phone call, according to Lula’s office and Chinese state media said.

The leaders spoke for an hour on Monday, agreeing on the role of the G20 and BRICS in defending multilateralism,“ Brazil’s presidency said in a statement.

“Both presidents also highlighted their willingness to continue identifying new business opportunities between the two economies,” the statement said.

Lula said last week he would initiate a conversation about how to tackle Trump’s tariffs with BRICS nations, after Trump dubbed the group “anti-American” and threatened them with additional tariffs.

Xi called BRICS a key platform for building consensus in the Global South and said China is ready to work with Brazil to set an example of unity and self-reliance among major Global South nations, Chinese state media Xinhua reported.

Agriculture trade features notably in China and Brazil’s relations.

China, the world’s biggest soybean importer, gets most of the commodity from Brazil and recently, numerous Brazilian coffee companies found

entry into the Chinese market after the industry was hit by steep US tariffs.

China last week also showed Brazil support

in resisting the “bullying behaviour” of imposing excessive tariffs, without naming the US.

Xi described ties between the two countries as “at their best in history”, and said both should work together to address global challenges and promote the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Xinhua said.

Xi Jinping Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva BRICS BRICS group

Comments

200 characters

Brazil’s Lula, China’s Xi discuss BRICS, bilateral opportunities

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

PSX extends record-breaking rally on anticipation of US investments

Intra-day update: rupee inches upwards against US dollar

Investments, trade deal: Pakistan, US in talks to finalise details

PM hails record business confidence

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

Oil gains as US-China tariff truce extension boosts trade hopes

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

US, China extend tariff truce by 90 days, staving off surge in duties

Read more stories