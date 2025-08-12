BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
DGKC 186.00 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.66%)
FCCL 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.47%)
FFL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
HUBC 163.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.05%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.32%)
NBP 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.51%)
PAEL 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.8%)
PREMA 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
PRL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SNGP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.42%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,118 Increased By 39.2 (0.26%)
BR30 42,704 Increased By 134.6 (0.32%)
KSE100 147,805 Increased By 875.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 45,292 Increased By 187.9 (0.42%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia’s central bank cuts rates to two-year low of 3.60%

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 11:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s central bank on Tuesday cut its main cash rate by a quarter point to a two-year low of 3.60%, citing a slowdown in inflation and a looser labour market, though it was cautious on the prospect of further easing.

Wrapping up a two-day policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia board said data suggested core inflation would moderate to around the middle of its 2% to 3% target band even assuming a gradual easing in policy.

Markets had been fully priced for a cut, having been wrong-footed in July when the central bank held steady, given inflation had slowed as desired in the second quarter while unemployment had moved higher.

Australia's central bank

Comments

200 characters

Australia’s central bank cuts rates to two-year low of 3.60%

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

PSX extends record-breaking rally on anticipation of US investments

Intra-day update: rupee inches upwards against US dollar

Investments, trade deal: Pakistan, US in talks to finalise details

PM hails record business confidence

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

Oil gains as US-China tariff truce extension boosts trade hopes

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

US, China extend tariff truce by 90 days, staving off surge in duties

Read more stories