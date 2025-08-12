BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
CPHL 87.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.96%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
DGKC 186.12 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (1.72%)
FCCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.75%)
FFL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
HUBC 163.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
KOSM 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
LOTCHEM 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
MLCF 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.42%)
NBP 142.75 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.54%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 186.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-1.92%)
PREMA 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
PRL 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PTC 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SNGP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.42%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,113 Increased By 34.3 (0.23%)
BR30 42,674 Increased By 104.4 (0.25%)
KSE100 147,714 Increased By 784.5 (0.53%)
KSE30 45,260 Increased By 156 (0.35%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Taylor Swift announces new album called ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 11:00am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Music superstar Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl”.

Swift, who has won 14 Grammys including an unprecedented four trophies for album of the year, announced the album in a podcast episode with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“This is my brand new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’,” Swift said while holding a blurred-out version of the album cover, in a clip of the New Heights podcast on Instagram.

Swift’s website said the official release date of the album would be announced later.

The vinyl version of the album is available for pre-order on Swift’s website at $30. The cassette version costs $20, and a CD with a poster of Swift is available for $13.

The megastar, whose record-breaking “Eras” tour was the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue, announced the album after she purchased

the master recordings of her first six albums in May, giving her control of all of her music after a dispute with her former record label.

Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl

Comments

200 characters

Taylor Swift announces new album called ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

PSX extends record-breaking rally on anticipation of US investments

Intra-day update: rupee inches upwards against US dollar

Investments, trade deal: Pakistan, US in talks to finalise details

PM hails record business confidence

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

Oil gains as US-China tariff truce extension boosts trade hopes

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

US, China extend tariff truce by 90 days, staving off surge in duties

Read more stories