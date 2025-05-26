AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift compete for American Music Awards

Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 03:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Super Bowl headliner and Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar faces off with Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Beyonce and other artists on Monday at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas. Rapper Lamar leads the field of contenders with 10 nominations.

The red-carpet show will be broadcast live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. Eastern (Midnight GMT), and singer Jennifer Lopez will host.

Winners of the AMAs are selected by fan votes.

The top prize, artist of the year, pits Lamar against pop superstar Swift, who has earned more AMAs - 40 - over her career than any other musician.

‘Lilo & Stitch,’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ rack up nearly $500 million in ticket sales

She also is coming off the highest-grossing concert tour in history.

Others in the running for artist of the year are Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Morgan Wallen, Billie Eilish, Zack Bryan and SZA.

“Not Like Us,” Lamar’s ubiquitous diss track from his longstanding feud with Canadian rapper Drake, is contending for song of the year. Drake has sued Universal Music Group for defamation over its release. Lamar performed “Not Like Us” at February’s Super Bowl, and the song won five Grammys.

Among other AMA nominees, Post Malone is vying for eight awards including favorite male country artist and favorite country album for “F-1 Trillion.”

He previously won AMAs in rap/hip hop and pop/rock categories. Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter,” winner of the top award at this year’s Grammys, was nominated for album of the year and favorite country album at the AMAs. She also is nominated for favorite female country artist.

During the ceremony, Janet Jackson will be honored with the Icon award, an accolade for artists with global influence, and Rod Stewart will receive a lifetime achievement award.

Performers will include Lopez, Jackson, Stewart, Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Lainey Wilson.

Taylor Swift Las Vegas Kendrick Lamar American Music Awards Grammy winner

Comments

200 characters

Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift compete for American Music Awards

Palestinians to raise flag at WHO for the first time after vote

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 900 points

Aurangzeb says IMF case approved ‘on merit’ despite disruption attempts

With digital push underway, PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as SAPM on Blockchain and Crypto

Rupee records decline against US dollar

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday to sight Dhu al-Hijjah crescent

Pakistan’s rice exporter Matco to restructure corn starch business

Trump delays EU tariffs until July 9, European markets rally

Pakistan FY26 budget may envisage Rs1.079trn power subsidy

Oil edges up after Trump extends EU trade talks deadline to July

Read more stories