BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
CPHL 87.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
DGKC 186.50 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.93%)
FCCL 49.93 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.84%)
FFL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
HUBC 163.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.19%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.44%)
NBP 142.76 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.55%)
PAEL 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 186.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-1.87%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
PRL 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PTC 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SNGP 120.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.45%)
SSGC 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,113 Increased By 34.3 (0.23%)
BR30 42,674 Increased By 104.4 (0.25%)
KSE100 147,714 Increased By 784.5 (0.53%)
KSE30 45,260 Increased By 156 (0.35%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX extends record-breaking rally on anticipation of US investments

  • Benchmark index gains over 1,000 points during intra-day trading
BR Web Desk Published August 12, 2025 Updated August 12, 2025 11:06am
Photo: Reuters/File
Photo: Reuters/File

Bulls continued their record run at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,000 points during the opening hours of trading.

At 11:05am, the benchmark index was hovering at 147,930.31 level, an increase of 1,000.47 points or 0.68%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs. Index-heavy stocks including MARI, POL, PSO, SSGC, SNGPL, HBL, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in the green.

Analysts attributed the investor optimism to encouraging corporate earnings and reports of upcoming US investments in Pakistan’s energy sector.

In an informal discussion upon his return from the United States, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that Pakistan will soon receive encouraging news of substantial investments across various sectors from the US.

The minister described the trade talks with the US as a major success for the country, noting that Pakistan is moving in the right direction and the results will be visible soon.

On Monday, the bulls stamped their authority on the PSX, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged 1,547.05 points, or 1.06%, to close at 146,929.84.

Globally, most Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, buoyed by an extension of a tariff truce between the world’s two largest economies, while Japanese shares hit an all-time peak, powered by tech shares after returning from a long weekend break.

US President Donald Trump extended a tariff truce with China by another 90 days on Monday, staving off triple-digit duties on Chinese goods, a move that was largely expected by investors and markets.

Investor sentiment in recent weeks has been supported by expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, resilient US corporate earnings, and clarity on US trade levies on trading partners.

Japan’s Nikkei climbed to a record high and was last up 2% as the country’s markets reopened after a public holiday on Monday, tracking other global indices this year.

Australia’s benchmark index also hit a record high, ahead of a monetary policy meeting at which the central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates.

That left MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan a tad higher. China’s blue-chip stocks were flat while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index eased 0.1% in early trading.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

PSX extends record-breaking rally on anticipation of US investments

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee inches upwards against US dollar

Investments, trade deal: Pakistan, US in talks to finalise details

PM hails record business confidence

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

Oil gains as US-China tariff truce extension boosts trade hopes

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

US, China extend tariff truce by 90 days, staving off surge in duties

Read more stories