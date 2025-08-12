BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,073 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.04%)
BR30 42,625 Increased By 55.6 (0.13%)
KSE100 146,930 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 45,104 No Change 0 (0%)
Markets

Indian equities set to open flat as traders eye domestic, US inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 08:29am

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open flat on Tuesday, chiming trends in broader Asian markets, as investors await domestic inflation data for July and a key U.S. inflation print that could influence near-term interest rate expectations.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,599.5, as of 7:53 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 near Monday’s close of 24,585.05.

Other Asian markets were tepid, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index edging 0.15% higher. Wall Street fell overnight as investors weighed trade and geopolitical developments ahead of data.

U.S. consumer prices, due to released later in the day, are likely to influence U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate-cut trajectory, with markets implying around a 90% probability of rate easing in September and at least another rate cut by the year-end.

Traders showed scant reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order extending the tariff truce with China by another 90 days.

Trump is also due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to discuss ending Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Investors are keeping an eye on domestic retail inflation data, set to be released after market hours on Tuesday.

Cooling food prices likely reduced retail inflation to an eight-year low of 1.76% in July, below the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% tolerance band for the first time in more than six years, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Both the Nifty and Sensex climbed nearly 1% on Monday, lifted by a post-earnings rally in State Bank of India and Tata Motors.

This rebound followed six consecutive weekly losses, driven by concerns over U.S. tariffs and subdued corporate earnings.

Domestic institutional investors have been net buyers of Indian stocks for 26 consecutive sessions, with the flows into equity mutual funds surging to a record high in July, lifting the DIIs’ stake in Indian stocks to an all-time high.

