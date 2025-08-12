PM hails record business confidence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed satisfaction over a recent Gallup Pakistan survey indicating a significant rise in business confidence, reaching its highest level in four years.

According to the Gallup Business Confidence Index, business sentiment regarding Pakistan’s economic direction improved notably, with the index score climbing to -2 in the second quarter of 2025 – the strongest reading since the final quarter of 2021.

“The surge in business confidence is a welcome sign and reflects increasing trust in the country’s economic direction,” Sharif said a statement.

He credited his administration’s economic and institutional reforms for improving transparency and facilitating the business community.

The prime minister highlighted a series of government initiatives, including the digitization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), structural reforms in the energy sector, and broader institutional changes aimed at improving the investment climate.

“These reforms have opened new avenues for business and investment,” Sharif said. He added that improvements in macroeconomic indicators and recent upgrades to Pakistan’s credit ratings by international financial institutions demonstrate the effectiveness of his administration’s policies and a decline in corruption.

Sharif also pointed to gains on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, where the benchmark KSE-100 Index recently crossed 147,000 points – an all-time high. He praised Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and his economic team for their role in stabilizing the economy.

He said that the benefits of macroeconomic reforms are beginning to reach ordinary citizens and that efforts to enhance institutional performance will continue.

He further stated that the government is expanding consultations with the business community to ensure continued support for enterprise and investment.

