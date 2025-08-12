Investments, trade deal: Pakistan, US in talks to finalise details

KARACHI: Pakistan and US officials are in talks to finalize finer details of the trade deal that includes investments commitments by Washington, the country’s junior finance minister said on Monday.

“The agreement with more details will be negotiated and discussed in the months ahead,” Bilal Azhar Kayani said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Haslinda Amin.

Pakistan is looking to get better tariffs on some key exports to the US and trying to seal investment commitments in critical sectors like energy, mines and minerals, he added.

