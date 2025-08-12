Large tract of land linked to POs in ‘Al-Qadir Trust case’ auctioned

ISLAMABAD: The authorities on Monday auctioned a large tract of land in the capital linked to proclaimed offenders (POs) in the high-profile Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, which names former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife among the accused.

However, officials denied reports that Imran Khan’s personal residence in Bani Gala was part of the sale, stating that the former prime minister and his wife are not POs.

A total of 405 kanals– approximately 50 acres – of agricultural land in Islamabad’s Moza Mohra Noor area was auctioned at a price of Rs3.42 million per kanal, in a court-ordered move overseen by the local administration and an auction committee.

The auction follows the January court declaration of six individuals, including Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi, Zulfi Bukhari, and Mirza Shehzad Akbar, as proclaimed offenders (POs) in connection with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference – commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Two other properties – a 16-kanal plot on Islamabad’s Club Road and an additional 248-kanal tract of agricultural land – were also listed for auction but received no bids.

Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Uzair Ali Khan supervised the process, though the auction committee arrived over six hours late.

Prior public notices had been issued, inviting bidders to submit a Rs5 million pay order in the name of the NAB chairman to participate.

Reacting to reports circulating on social media that Imran Khan’s personal residence was under auction, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja dismissed them as inaccurate.

“The Bani Gala residence is not part of any auction. Monday’s notice pertains only to properties owned by absconding co-accused in the NAB reference,” he posted on X, adding that PTI’s legal team is actively monitoring the situation.

A NAB spokesperson confirmed that the properties being auctioned are linked to fugitives and not to Imran Khan himself.

“There are no court orders for the auction of Imran Khan’s assets. The £190 million case does not include any of his properties,” the official said.

The Al-Qadir Trust case relates to allegations that Imran Khan and his associates misused authority in the handling of £190 million repatriated from the UK during his tenure. Khan, who remains imprisoned, denies all charges and has described the cases against him as politically motivated.

