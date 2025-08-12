BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-12

Large tract of land linked to POs in ‘Al-Qadir Trust case’ auctioned

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: The authorities on Monday auctioned a large tract of land in the capital linked to proclaimed offenders (POs) in the high-profile Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, which names former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife among the accused.

However, officials denied reports that Imran Khan’s personal residence in Bani Gala was part of the sale, stating that the former prime minister and his wife are not POs.

A total of 405 kanals– approximately 50 acres – of agricultural land in Islamabad’s Moza Mohra Noor area was auctioned at a price of Rs3.42 million per kanal, in a court-ordered move overseen by the local administration and an auction committee.

The auction follows the January court declaration of six individuals, including Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi, Zulfi Bukhari, and Mirza Shehzad Akbar, as proclaimed offenders (POs) in connection with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference – commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Two other properties – a 16-kanal plot on Islamabad’s Club Road and an additional 248-kanal tract of agricultural land – were also listed for auction but received no bids.

Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Uzair Ali Khan supervised the process, though the auction committee arrived over six hours late.

Prior public notices had been issued, inviting bidders to submit a Rs5 million pay order in the name of the NAB chairman to participate.

Reacting to reports circulating on social media that Imran Khan’s personal residence was under auction, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja dismissed them as inaccurate.

“The Bani Gala residence is not part of any auction. Monday’s notice pertains only to properties owned by absconding co-accused in the NAB reference,” he posted on X, adding that PTI’s legal team is actively monitoring the situation.

A NAB spokesperson confirmed that the properties being auctioned are linked to fugitives and not to Imran Khan himself.

“There are no court orders for the auction of Imran Khan’s assets. The £190 million case does not include any of his properties,” the official said.

The Al-Qadir Trust case relates to allegations that Imran Khan and his associates misused authority in the handling of £190 million repatriated from the UK during his tenure. Khan, who remains imprisoned, denies all charges and has described the cases against him as politically motivated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Imran Khan Al Qadir Trust ‘Al Qadir Trust case

Comments

200 characters

Large tract of land linked to POs in ‘Al-Qadir Trust case’ auctioned

Aurangzeb hints at major US investment

PM hails record business confidence

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply, Sanitation Project: Govt financing remains below agreed level: WB

Protection of consumer interests: A robust framework is a must, Aurangzeb tells CCP

Rs300bn ‘windfall’: NA panel seeks sugar mill directors’ names

Sugar tender: TCP receives 4 bids

ATC acquits Qureshi, convicts Dr Yasmin and others for 10 years

Senior-most puisne judge of IHC speaks of corrupt system, practices

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Read more stories