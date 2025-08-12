BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-12

‘Complaints lodged through KATI to be addressed on priority’

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

KARACHI: Advisor and Regional Director to the Sindh Ombudsman, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, announced that the establishment of a joint committee between the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) and the Sindh Ombudsman’s office will enable swift resolution of industrialists’ grievances. He said complaints lodged through KATI will be addressed on a priority basis, covering issues related to property tax as well as all other provincial departments.

Speaking during his visit to KATI, Siddiqui encouraged industrialists to register complaints without hesitation.

“Industrialists can submit complaints against any provincial department to the Sindh Ombudsman, including property tax disputes,” he said.

Siddiqui further said that since Muhammad Sohail Rajput assumed the office of Sindh Ombudsman, there has been a notable increase in public awareness and a faster pace in resolving public issues.

“At present, 19 regional offices across the province receive between 9,000 and 10,000 complaints annually, of which 85 percent are resolved successfully,” he added.

Siddiqui emphasized that the position of the provincial ombudsman is equivalent to that of High Court judge and has the authority to take suo motu action.

He urged industrialists to lodge policy-related complaints about provincial institutions without fear.

KATI President Junaid Naqi said that most people remain unaware of the scope of the Ombudsman’s authority, making awareness initiatives essential.

He noted that many industrialists avoid filing complaints individually because they fear facing repercussions.

“A joint committee can help protect industrialists from harassment and negative consequences,” he stated, adding that members and industrialists should be provided with relevant information to raise awareness.

Naqi criticized the high levels of corruption in provincial institutions, claiming that even minor administrative tasks require large bribes, which negatively impacts investment. He accused officials of being the main barrier to modernization and the implementation of technology in public institutions.

“Bribes are demanded for even the smallest matters, which is why many industrialists refrain from approaching the Ombudsman,” he said.

Naqi contrasted this with Punjab, where he said most official processes have been digitized and are conducted with ease, without demands for bribery. “As a result, many industrialists are shifting their operations to Punjab or even overseas,” he remarked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KATI Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui Complaints lodged

Comments

200 characters

‘Complaints lodged through KATI to be addressed on priority’

Aurangzeb hints at major US investment

PM hails record business confidence

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply, Sanitation Project: Govt financing remains below agreed level: WB

Protection of consumer interests: A robust framework is a must, Aurangzeb tells CCP

Rs300bn ‘windfall’: NA panel seeks sugar mill directors’ names

Sugar tender: TCP receives 4 bids

ATC acquits Qureshi, convicts Dr Yasmin and others for 10 years

Senior-most puisne judge of IHC speaks of corrupt system, practices

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Read more stories