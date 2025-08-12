‘Complaints lodged through KATI to be addressed on priority’

KARACHI: Advisor and Regional Director to the Sindh Ombudsman, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, announced that the establishment of a joint committee between the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) and the Sindh Ombudsman’s office will enable swift resolution of industrialists’ grievances. He said complaints lodged through KATI will be addressed on a priority basis, covering issues related to property tax as well as all other provincial departments.

Speaking during his visit to KATI, Siddiqui encouraged industrialists to register complaints without hesitation.

“Industrialists can submit complaints against any provincial department to the Sindh Ombudsman, including property tax disputes,” he said.

Siddiqui further said that since Muhammad Sohail Rajput assumed the office of Sindh Ombudsman, there has been a notable increase in public awareness and a faster pace in resolving public issues.

“At present, 19 regional offices across the province receive between 9,000 and 10,000 complaints annually, of which 85 percent are resolved successfully,” he added.

Siddiqui emphasized that the position of the provincial ombudsman is equivalent to that of High Court judge and has the authority to take suo motu action.

He urged industrialists to lodge policy-related complaints about provincial institutions without fear.

KATI President Junaid Naqi said that most people remain unaware of the scope of the Ombudsman’s authority, making awareness initiatives essential.

He noted that many industrialists avoid filing complaints individually because they fear facing repercussions.

“A joint committee can help protect industrialists from harassment and negative consequences,” he stated, adding that members and industrialists should be provided with relevant information to raise awareness.

Naqi criticized the high levels of corruption in provincial institutions, claiming that even minor administrative tasks require large bribes, which negatively impacts investment. He accused officials of being the main barrier to modernization and the implementation of technology in public institutions.

“Bribes are demanded for even the smallest matters, which is why many industrialists refrain from approaching the Ombudsman,” he said.

Naqi contrasted this with Punjab, where he said most official processes have been digitized and are conducted with ease, without demands for bribery. “As a result, many industrialists are shifting their operations to Punjab or even overseas,” he remarked.

