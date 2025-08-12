ZNC Solar and Soluna Unite to power clean energy future

KARACHI: ZNC Solar and Soluna – world re-owned lithium-Ion battery manufacturer united at the “Powering the Future” event, marking a defining moment in ZNC Solar clean energy journey.

On his first visit to Pakistan, George Guo, CEO - Soluna, accompanied by Penny Gao, Sales & Marketing Director, unveiled Soluna’s new IP65 10KWH low voltage battery. A standout moment was the signing of a 100MWh Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between George Guo and Usman Arif, CEO - ZNC Solar, solidifying long-term collaboration, technological exchange, and expanded solar-battery integration across Pakistan.

“This MoU, paving the way for smarter energy storage solutions,” said Usman Arif.

