Allied Bank partners with CeDAR, LUMS

LAHORE: Allied Bank, one of Pakistan’s leading commercial banks, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) with the Center for Digital Asset Research (CeDAR). This strategic partnership aims to drive innovation in blockchain technologies, explore digital asset use cases, and foster talent development in Pakistan.

The MoU was formalized in the presence of senior leadership from both institutions. Representing Allied Bank were Mr. Mujahid Ali – Chief Technology & Digital Transformation, Mohsin Mithani – Chief Digital Officer, and Muhammad Zaman – Group Head, Digital Transformation & Innovation. From LUMS, attendees included Dr. Tariq Jadoon – Provost, Dr. Zartash Afzal Uzmi – Principal Investigator, Dr. Basit Shafia – Co-Principal Investigator, and Mr. Ali Khawaja – Director.

Through this collaboration, Allied Bank and CeDAR will jointly pursue cutting-edge research, launch blockchain-based pilot initiatives, and co-develop tailored training programs to equip the next generation with expertise in emerging technologies. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, accelerating Pakistan’s digital transformation in the financial sector.

