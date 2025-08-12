BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
Green tractor scheme: applications will be received from 13th

Zahid Baig Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

LAHORE: The Punjab government will begin receiving applications for the second phase of Chief Minister’s Green Tractor Programme from August 13, 2025, offering substantial subsidies to farmers in a bid to modernise agriculture and boost productivity.

Under this phase, 10,000 locally-manufactured tractors of 50-65 horsepower will be provided with a Rs. 500,000 subsidy each, while another 10,000 locally-manufactured or imported tractors of 75-125 horsepower will be subsidised at Rs. 1 million each. Digital balloting at the tehsil level is scheduled for September 15.

Announcing the initiative at a review meeting on ongoing projects under the transforming Punjab agriculture programme, Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said the provincial government was committed to “revolutionary programmes” aimed at uplifting farmers’ incomes. He revealed that under the high-tech financing programme for the next fiscal year, farmers will receive 11 types of modern agricultural machinery on subsidy, with 1,000 units to be distributed. A budget of Rs. 30 billion has been allocated, offering interest-free loans of up to Rs. 30 million, repayable over five years, for machinery purchase.

In water management, the Chief Minister’s Water Conservation Project will line 1,400 watercourses and distribute 500 laser land levellers this year, with another 500 next year via transparent balloting.

The Minister said the kissan card scheme remains a flagship project, enabling timely purchase of agricultural inputs. In its second phase, Rs. 94.15 billion has been allocated, with farmers already utilising Rs. 49.33 billion. Under the Chief Minister’s Wheat Support Programme, Rs. 14 billion has been disbursed and 978 tractors distributed through transparent balloting. The province is also expanding its model agriculture malls, with facilities in Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Sargodha completed and 10 more planned in the next phase. The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture Nabeel Awan, Additional Secretary Agriculture Planning Aamir Shehzad, Director Generals Ch. Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Engineer Sajid Hassan, Rana Tajammul, and other senior officials.

