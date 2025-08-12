Punjab minister steps up criticism of PTI

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that the nation will celebrate Independence Day on August 14 with great fervour and will also mark the success of Operation Bunyan Marsoos; meanwhile, a disruptive faction is conspiring to create unrest on this national occasion, she said.

Azma Bokhari expressed her dismay that certain political elements try to politicise every national event. “Protesting on a national day is not the agenda of any patriotic political party,” she said, adding, “This is the same group that emerged from the 2014 sit-ins and has since made agitation and protests their hobby.”

She emphasised that PTI has no regard for national or religious events, as their politics revolves solely around creating division and chaos.

Issuing a strong warning, Bokhari said that the law will take its course if anyone attempts to take the law into their own hands. “Even on August 5, no significant protest was seen in Punjab — and the same will happen again,” she asserted. “The people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are now fed up with PTI’s toxic politics, she said.”

Advising the PTI leadership, she urged them to call off their planned protest on August 14, saying: Show patriotism for once — if there’s any sense of Pakistani identity and humanity left.

In a sharp critique, she remarked that the group blindly following Prisoner No. 420 has reached the pinnacle of ignorance. But the nation has seen through their agenda and has rejected their brand of politics, she added.

Azma concluded by saying that no anarchist group will be allowed to sabotage the nation’s celebrations. On August 14, the message of a peaceful and united Pakistan will echo across the country — and once again, those sowing discord will face failure.

