CM Maryam vows to safeguard rights of minorities

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan is the homeland of all & sundry and everyone is safe and free in it with their faith.

She highlighted, “We pay tribute to all our minority brothers and sisters who always remain active for the development and prosperity of their beloved homeland.” In her message on the National Minorities Day, the CM said that minorities are the symbol of pride of a Pakistani society. She maintained, “There will be no compromise on the honour, dignity, protection and progress of minorities. The Punjab government is strictly adhering to its policy of granting minorities complete rights for their education, development and welfare.”

She noted, “For the first time in the history, Punjab has achieved the distinction and honour of introducing “Minority Card” for the welfare of the minority community. Upto 50,000 minority brothers and sisters are being given Rs. 10,500 quarterly through minority cards. The number of minority cards will be increased to 75,000.”

She affirmed, “Punjab attained the honour of passing the first Sikh Marriage Act 2024, now ‘Anand Karj’ has been given legal status. The pending Hindu Marriage Act 2017 has been approved in 2025. The Punjab government is taking numerous steps so as to make it possible for the minority community residing in Punjab to have easy access to education, health and employment.”

The CM revealed, “In the current financial year, Rs 8 billion have been allocated for the development and non-development budget of the minority community. Grants for religious festivals of the minority community have been enhanced from Rs 60 million to Rs 366 million. A substantial amount has been allocated in the current budget for the restoration of 40 historical gurdwaras, 25 churches and five temples.”

She added, “The Samadhi Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore, the Shri Krishna Temple in Rawalpindi and the Church of Pakistan are being rehabilitated and restored. Scholarship funds worth Rs 60 million were allocated for the minority students.”

The CM outlined, “Live courses have been launched in Youhanabad, in the first phase out of which 1,000 students will benefit, and in the second phase 10,000 students will benefit from it. Baisakhi, Holi, Diwali, Christmas and Easter were celebrated in Punjab for the first time at the official level. The minority quota system is being implemented in letter & spirit in the province.”

She vowed, “The Punjab government is the guardian of the rights of minorities and is fully committed to grant them their rightful share in every field of development and progress. We are moving towards a society where love, tolerance and brotherhood will be our hallmark and sole identity. Minorities are the beautiful colour of Pakistan and we will never let this colour fade away.”

