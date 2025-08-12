BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Markets Print 2025-08-12

China, HK stocks edge higher ahead of tariff deadline

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday as investors focussed on US-China trade truce developments, while shrugging off weekend data that highlighted persistent deflationary pressures in the world’s second-largest economy.

At market close, the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.3 percent to 3,647.55, the highest such close since Dec 16, 2021. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.4 percent.

Market participants widely expect another extension of the August 12 trade truce deadline following earlier talks in Stockholm.

Analysts at Caitong Securities said in a note that the trade negotiations will likely result in an extension of reciprocal tariffs, and until US President Donald Trump’s potential visit to China, the impact of US-China relations on A-shares could remain limited.

However, fresh data showed factory-gate prices falling more than forecast as deflationary pressures persist across the Chinese economy, weighing on the sentiment.

Leading gains onshore on Monday, the liquor sector jumped 2.5 percent, and AI-related stocks added 1.8 percent.

Shares of lithium maker Tianqi and Ganfeng surged to near the 10 percent daily trading limits, after battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) said it had suspended production at a major lithium mine.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.2 percent at 24,906.81.

The Tech index was flat, while Hang Seng Automobile Index rallied 1.9 percent.

Investors are also awaiting earnings reports from market heavyweights later this week, including Tencent Meituan, JD.com and Alibaba.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.30 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 1.9 percent.

Hong Kong stocks China stock CSI300 Chinese economy

