BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 12, 2025
Markets Print 2025-08-12

Cotton market: Buyers show less interest

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst ...
Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,7,00 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,400 per maund.

1600 bales of Tando Adam, 1600 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fibre was available at Rs 330 per kg.

