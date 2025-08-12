Cotton market: Buyers show less interest

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,7,00 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,400 per maund.

1600 bales of Tando Adam, 1600 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fibre was available at Rs 330 per kg.

