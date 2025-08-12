BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 12, 2025
Markets Print 2025-08-12

Gold prices decline

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

NEW YORK: Gold prices fell on Monday as investors awaited White House clarification regarding potential US tariffs on imported gold bars as well as a US inflation report that could provide an indication of the Federal Reserve’s rate outlook.

US gold futures for December delivery fell 2.3% to $3,410.50 an ounce by 8:57 a.m. ET (1257 GMT).

Prices hit a record high on Friday after reports that Washington may place the most widely traded gold bullion bars in the United States under country-specific import tariffs. Later on Friday, an official told Reuters that the White House intends to issue an executive order in the near future “clarifying misinformation” about tariffs on gold bars and other specialty products.

“The market initially rallied on uncertainty surrounding the tariffs, but is now experiencing nervous liquidation as participants await further clarity from the White House,” said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

Spot gold was down 1.2% at $3,356.30. On the data front, US consumer price data is due out on Tuesday, followed by producer price data on Thursday.

“Inflation data will be especially important following the weak jobs report. If this week’s inflation figures come in higher than expected, it could give the Fed a reason to pause the anticipated rate cut in September, which would be bearish for gold prices,” Wyckoff added.

A recent weaker-than-expected US jobs report has increased traders’ bets for a Fed rate cut in September. Trade negotiations were also in the spotlight as the August 12 deadline set by President Donald Trump for a US-China deal approached.

Meanwhile, Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. Gold tends to perform well during periods of uncertainty and in a low-interest rate environment.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 1.5% to $37.76, platinum dipped 1.1% at $1,316.69 and palladium lost 1.1% to $1,138.30.

