Activities of Port Qasim

KARACHI: A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Voula, EVA Hong Kong and Albion Bay expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 125,643 tonnes, comprising 124,199 tonnes imports cargo and 1,444 export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Mega Benefit, Bolan and Kita & another ship ‘Seaspan Santos’ carrying Soya Bean Seed, Gas oil, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO, EETL and QICT respectively on Monday 11th August, while two more ships, Highway and MSC Bremen are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday August 12th, 2025.

