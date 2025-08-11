BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Business & Finance

Bata India’s quarterly profit drops on sluggish footwear sales, higher costs

Reuters Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 08:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Footwear retailer Bata India reported a drop in first-quarter adjusted profit on Monday, hurt by higher costs and as sluggish consumption trends dragged on sales growth.

In the reported quarter, Bata India recorded 47.8 million rupees ($545,251) expenses towards a voluntary retirement scheme at one of its manufacturing unit, and in the year-ago quarter, it logged a gain of 1.34 billion rupees from the sale of a land parcel.

Expenses were nearly 1% higher from a year ago, while revenue slipped 0.3%. That led consolidated profit before exceptional items and tax to drop 10% to 748.5 million rupees in the quarter ended June 30.

Key Context

A consumption slowdown in India’s urban centres have dragged margins for Bata, which sells items such as shoes, slippers, leather belts and bags.

The company has strived to maximise volume-led growth in recent quarters, reducing price points offered in stores to reduce decision-making fatigue, while adding more affordable footwear.

Bata said it is “optimistic about consumption recovery” for the rest of the year, after flagging weather-related “headwinds” in the first quarter, which likely hit footfalls in its brick-and-mortar stores.

