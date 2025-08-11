BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks mixed ahead of inflation data, China tariff deadline

AFP Published 11 Aug, 2025 07:11pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened mixed Monday, ahead of a key US inflation report and as the clock ticked down to a deadline for higher tit-for-tat tariffs to return between Washington and Beijing.

Minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 percent to 44,252.25, while the S&P 500 Index was flat at 6,388.35.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent to 21,403.12.

The movements came after weak US employment figures for the recent three months were seen as giving the Federal Reserve a “green light” to cut interest rates and boost the world’s biggest economy, said Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Inflation data to test stocks as some investors brace for rally to pause

The Fed has, this year, kept rates unchanged as officials monitored for the effects of President Donald Trump’s wide-ranging tariffs on the economy.

The US central bank has a mandate to achieve stable prices, meaning policymakers pay close attention to inflation data as well, in addition to its mandate towards maximum employment.

But Hogan believes the consumer price index report due Tuesday “would have to have an outsized move” upwards to deter the Fed from cutting rates in September, given the cracks now seen in the labor market.

A temporary agreement between Washington and Beijing to lower tariffs was also due to expire on Tuesday.

Investors will also be looking ahead to talks between Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday.

The two leaders will meet in the US state of Alaska to try to resolve a three-year war following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, but Kyiv is concerned that both could strike a deal requiring Ukraine to cede territory to Russia.

The invasion of Ukraine has “been an ongoing global headwind that has really restructured trade routes,” Hogan told AFP.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks mixed ahead of inflation data, China tariff deadline

May 9 riots: Court acquits Shah Mahmood Qureshi, sentences multiple PTI leaders including Yasmin Rashid

Landslide kills seven workers restoring water supply in Gilgit

Barrick not acting as facilitator between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia for Reko Diq project, says CEO

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

India estimates about 55% of goods exported to US will face Trump tariff

Pakistan, US finalising trade deal, Kayani tells Bloomberg

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz pledge to strive for equal rights of minorities

Second phase of submitting Hajj applications kicks off

From cement to copper: Lucky Cement ramps up mining investment in Balochistan

Gold price per tola drops Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Read more stories