BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 11, 2025
Markets

India bonds dip as traders trim bets before CPI data

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds fell for a second straight session on Monday, as wary traders who bought heavily at Friday’s auction trimmed their positions ahead of the release of India and U.S. inflation data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond settled at 6.4398%, up from Friday’s close of 6.4121%.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

India’s inflation data, due at 4:00 p.m. IST on Tuesday, is seen as pivotal for bonds, with traders warning that even a slight uptick above estimates could trigger a selloff.

A Reuters poll expects inflation to have risen at its slowest pace in eight years, at 1.76% in July.

Some participants have priced in a 1.5% reading; any upside surprise may lead to further selling, traders said.

“As base effects recede in the coming months, headline inflation is expected to return to above 4% by early 2026,” said Radhika Rao, executive director and senior economist at DBS Bank.

India bond yields a tad up this week amid RBI-led selloff

A non-committal policy guidance also raised the bar for further rate reductions, Rao said.

The market is currently split on rate cut bets, with some analysts ruling out further cuts, while others expect growth and inflation to fall below expectations, potentially paving the way for at least one more reduction.

Meanwhile, the U.S. inflation data, due after market hours on Tuesday, could impact the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut outlook and influence the domestic bond market.

Separately, Indian states will raise 84.5 billion rupees via bonds on Tuesday, below market expectations. While the lower supply may support sentiment, traders said the inflation print will drive any significant moves.

Rates

India’s overnight index swap rates were largely unchanged, with traders cautious ahead of inflation data releases in both India and the U.S.

The one-year OIS rate ended at 5.50% and the two-year OIS rate at 5.46%. The liquid five-year OIS rate settled at 5.68%.

