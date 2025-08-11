BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian equity MF inflows soar to record high in July

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Fund flows into India’s equity mutual funds soared to a record last month, industry data showed on Monday, as local investors bought the market dip triggered by U.S.-India trade uncertainty and muted corporate earnings.

Net flows into equity schemes rose 81% month-on-month to 427.02 billion rupees ($4.9 billion) in July, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

Overall, assets under management in the MF industry hit a record high at 75.36 trillion rupees.

Contributions via systematic investment plans (SIPs) – a popular periodic investment route for MF investors - rose to a record 284.64 billion rupees. The number of contributing SIP accounts also climbed to 91.1 million from 86.4 million in June.

“Intermittent market corrections on the back of tariff war with the U.S. as well as ongoing geopolitical tension offered investors attractive entry points,” said Himanshu Srivastava, principal, manager research at Morningstar Investment Research.

Equity MFs saw inflows for the 53rd month in a row, even as foreign investors pulled out $2 billion from the stock market in July on lingering uncertainty about a U.S.-India trade deal and worries over another quarter of weak earnings.

Indian rupee ends flat as importer dollar demand offsets early gains

These inflows helped the benchmark stock indexes trim their losses. The Nifty fell 2.9% last month, with small-caps and mid-caps sliding 5.8% and 3.9%, respectively.

Large-cap funds attracted 21.25 billion rupees, up 25.5% from June, while mid-cap allocations rose 38% to 51.82 billion rupees and small-cap inflows jumped 61% to 64.84 billion rupees.

“The rise in mid-cap, small-cap, and sectoral fund participation signals a growing appetite for diversified growth,” said A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

“It’s a testament to the maturity of Indian market in a heightened period of uncertainty.”

Inflows into Gold Exchange and Silver Exchange Traded Funds were at 12.56 billion rupees and 19.04 billion rupees, respectively.

India Indian equity india mutual funds

Comments

200 characters

Indian equity MF inflows soar to record high in July

May 9 riots: Court acquits Shah Mahmood Qureshi, sentences multiple PTI leaders including Yasmin Rashid

Landslide kills seven workers restoring water supply in Gilgit

Barrick not acting as facilitator between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia for Reko Diq project, says CEO

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

India estimates about 55% of goods exported to US will face Trump tariff

Pakistan, US finalising trade deal, Kayani tells Bloomberg

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz pledge to strive for equal rights of minorities

Second phase of submitting Hajj applications kicks off

From cement to copper: Lucky Cement ramps up mining investment in Balochistan

Gold price per tola drops Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Read more stories